iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after buying an additional 179,853 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $256.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.29 and a 200 day moving average of $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $256.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

