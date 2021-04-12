iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $403,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.16. 103,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

