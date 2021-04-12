iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $266.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $268.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.08.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

