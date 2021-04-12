iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $80.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $80.79.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

