iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $129.79 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

