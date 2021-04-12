iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,160,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $71.21. 2,103,001 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

