iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,902,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.03. 90,708 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.