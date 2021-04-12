IXT (IXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One IXT coin can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IXT has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $208.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IXT has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.51 or 0.00621799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00042913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00035723 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

