J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $151.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.71.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $173.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

