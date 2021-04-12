J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,901,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $173.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

