J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $149.00 at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $173.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average is $141.87. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

