Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,596 Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN opened at $93.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.29 million, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $98.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRN. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

