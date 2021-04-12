Jane Street Group LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000.

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20.

