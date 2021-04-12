Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

