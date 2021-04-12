Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNRG opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $110.79.

In related news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $121,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

