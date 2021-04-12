Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

