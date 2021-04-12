Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $135.81 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.59.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

