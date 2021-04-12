Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $44.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.44 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

