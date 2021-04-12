Jefferies Financial Group Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $76.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.57 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 184,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,850,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

