Jefferies Financial Group Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $85.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.20.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 489,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,316,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 290,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,167,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,335,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

