Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $265.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

NYSE MCD opened at $231.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.15. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

