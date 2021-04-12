Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives €28.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.43 ($33.45).

A number of brokerages have commented on JEN. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

JEN stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €26.04 ($30.64). 92,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €16.76 ($19.72) and a 52 week high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

