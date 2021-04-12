Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $22,557.77 and $9,855.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00054924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.45 or 0.00684539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00088841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036464 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042861 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

