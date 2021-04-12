Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches Market Cap of $23,032.33

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 41% lower against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $23,032.33 and approximately $13,125.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00087871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.73 or 0.00612165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036101 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

