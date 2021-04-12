JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 152,332 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

