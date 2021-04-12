JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 60,468 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $18,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,996,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after buying an additional 297,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,064,000 after buying an additional 244,121 shares during the period. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $13,300,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

