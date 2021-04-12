JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 121,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

NYSE:DASH opened at $140.50 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.01.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last quarter.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

