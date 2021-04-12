JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.49 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $43.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

