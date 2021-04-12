JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 7,135

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,779.73 ($75.51).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,296 ($108.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 37.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,758.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,093.03. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 4,232 ($55.29) and a one year high of GBX 8,368 ($109.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other NEXT news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

