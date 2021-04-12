JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Churchill Downs worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after buying an additional 44,144 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $221.91 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.