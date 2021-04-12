JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273,536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of CRH worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

