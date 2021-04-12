JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NAV. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Navistar International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,930,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NAV opened at $44.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. Navistar International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

