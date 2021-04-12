Keep4r Price Hits $8.71 on Major Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for $8.71 or 0.00014473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $684,798.70 and $41,893.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00087798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00638407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00034897 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

