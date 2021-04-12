KeyCorp Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $58.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.48.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 734.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after buying an additional 615,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,356,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 141,388 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.