Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 71,637 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.02. 120,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,424. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

