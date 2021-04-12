Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

