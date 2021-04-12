KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $77.37 on Top Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $602.24 million and $22.87 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $77.37 or 0.00129099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00273570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00717162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,569.80 or 0.99403884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.00987836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

