Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

NYSE:KTB opened at $56.95 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after buying an additional 72,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,303,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.