Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

YUMC stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

