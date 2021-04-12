Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $446,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. CRV LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $4,579,000. Finally, Q Capital Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $179.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

