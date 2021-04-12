Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $462,000 Investment in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

