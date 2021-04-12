Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,466 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

