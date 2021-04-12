Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $281.14 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.62 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

