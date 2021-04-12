Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $226.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average of $199.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $227.63. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

