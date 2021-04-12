Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $25.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of KTOS opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $64,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 464,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 44,054 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,760,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.