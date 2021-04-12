Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $498,009.54 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. 439,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,444. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

