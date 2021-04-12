Lambda (LAMB) Market Cap Hits $151.12 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $151.12 million and $36.23 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00087871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.73 or 0.00612165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036101 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,250,594 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

