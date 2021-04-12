Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSGOF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF remained flat at $$9.60 during midday trading on Monday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.72.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

