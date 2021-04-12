Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 80,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,808,000.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,070. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $82.27.

