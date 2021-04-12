Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,038 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $198.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.30. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.73.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

